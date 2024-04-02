Advertisement
Biggest fraud of independent India

Sonam|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 01:52 AM IST
After all, how did a private company get the license to collect land tax in Mira-Bhayandar? And on what basis is this tax being collected? After all, how is this The Estate Investment Company collecting land tax in such a large area of ​​Mira-Bhayandar even after so many years of independence?

