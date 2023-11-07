trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685423
Bihar Anganwadi workers Protest: Lathicharge on Anganwadi workers in Patna

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
The echo of lathi charge on Anganwadi workers was heard in both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council houses of Bihar. BJP MLAs and MLCs created a huge ruckus inside and outside the House.
Dial 112 women employees Protest in Lucknow
Dial 112 women employees Protest in Lucknow
Odd Even Rule in Delhi: Will Odd-Even not be implemented?
Odd Even Rule in Delhi: Will Odd-Even not be implemented?
Bihar government released poverty survey
Bihar government released poverty survey
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes letter to President Draupadi Murmu
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes letter to President Draupadi Murmu
पराली जलाने पर पंजाब सरकार को लगी SC की फटकार
पराली जलाने पर पंजाब सरकार को लगी SC की फटकार

