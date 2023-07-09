NewsVideos
videoDetails

BIHAR BREAKING: PM Modi's big 'gift' to Chirag Paswan, Chirag will become a minister in the cabinet!

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
BIHAR BREAKING: PM Modi has given a big 'gift' to LJP National President Chirag Paswan, today Chirag Paswan has met Home Minister Nityanand Rai, after which speculations are being made to include Chirag Paswan in the Modi cabinet. At the same time, Pushpati Paras and RK Singh may bid farewell.

Bageshwar Baba programme organized in DCP office in Delhi
4:0
Bageshwar Baba programme organized in DCP office in Delhi
Delhi rain breaks record of 41 years, 155 mm of rain in 24 hours
8:21
Delhi rain breaks record of 41 years, 155 mm of rain in 24 hours
“We Are Taking Them Very Seriously...” Ambassador Sandhu Inspects Indian Embassy After Calls For Pro-Khalistan Protests In US
1:32
“We Are Taking Them Very Seriously...” Ambassador Sandhu Inspects Indian Embassy After Calls For Pro-Khalistan Protests In US
'Pakistan Will Withdraw From World Cup If...' Pakistan Sports Minister Sends Stern Warning To BCCI
1:36
'Pakistan Will Withdraw From World Cup If...' Pakistan Sports Minister Sends Stern Warning To BCCI
Amarnath Yatra Has Been Temporarily Postponed Due To Bad Weather
2:39
Amarnath Yatra Has Been Temporarily Postponed Due To Bad Weather

