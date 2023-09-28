trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668161
Bihar Breaking: Ruckus in RJD increases over Thakur controversy, Anand Mohan Singh attacks Manoj Kumar Jha

Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Bihar Breaking: Controversy has increased in RJD on Thakur controversy, RJD leader Anand Mohan Singh cornered Manoj Kumar Jha and said that if I was in the House, I would have pulled him and thrown him towards the Chairman. Anand Mohan's son Chetan Anand said in a post on Facebook that I oppose the views of Manoj Jha, why does he not recite poetry on
