Bihar Bridge Collapse: The bridge of corruption collapses in Bhagalpur!

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Bihar Pull Collapse: Once again a bridge under construction has collapsed in Bhagalpur, Bihar. This incident has happened for the second time in a year. Many questions are being raised on the Nitish government regarding this.

