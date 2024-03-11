NewsVideos
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar will soon expand Bihar cabinet

|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will return to Delhi from London late tonight. The list of ministers will be handed over to him as soon as he returns to Patna. Let us tell you that with the news of Nitish Kumar's return from London, the news of state cabinet expansion has again intensified. The news is coming quoting sources that expansion of the state cabinet is possible on March 15.

