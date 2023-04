videoDetails

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar comments on Atiq Ahmed's Murder

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

The Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar has described the murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf as scripted murder. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar raised questions about the murder in police custody. He has termed the murder in Atiq's custody as a result.