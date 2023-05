videoDetails

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hints Sharad Pawar as the face of opposition in 2024

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

Bihar Chief Minister CM Nitish Kumar, during his visit to Mumbai under the 'Opposition Jodo' campaign, has indicated about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which can be assumed that Pawar can be the face of the opposition.