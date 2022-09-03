Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reacts strongly to PM Modi’s statement on corruption

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responded to Prime Minister Modi’s statement 'Action against corrupt creating new polarisation in politics' on September 02 in Patna.CM Kumar said, “Been working for past several years. I don't pay attention to what someone in the Centre says. Nobody is shielding the corrupt. They should think about what's happening in other states.”

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

