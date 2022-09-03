NewsVideos

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reacts strongly to PM Modi’s statement on corruption

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responded to Prime Minister Modi’s statement 'Action against corrupt creating new polarisation in politics' on September 02 in Patna.CM Kumar said, “Been working for past several years. I don't pay attention to what someone in the Centre says. Nobody is shielding the corrupt. They should think about what's happening in other states.”

|Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responded to Prime Minister Modi’s statement 'Action against corrupt creating new polarisation in politics' on September 02 in Patna.CM Kumar said, “Been working for past several years. I don't pay attention to what someone in the Centre says. Nobody is shielding the corrupt. They should think about what's happening in other states.”

All Videos

Superfast 11: Sisodia's challenge to PM
2:37
Superfast 11: Sisodia's challenge to PM
Sonali Phogat Death Case: PA Sudhir confesses, 'There was no shooting in Goa'
6:46
Sonali Phogat Death Case: PA Sudhir confesses, 'There was no shooting in Goa'
Delhi Police arrests woman drug peddler
Delhi Police arrests woman drug peddler
Villagers in flood-hit Bhagalpur, Bihar use makeshift boat to reach hospital
Villagers in flood-hit Bhagalpur, Bihar use makeshift boat to reach hospital
CM Yogi offers prayers at Devi Patan Temple in UP
CM Yogi offers prayers at Devi Patan Temple in UP

Trending Videos

2:37
Superfast 11: Sisodia's challenge to PM
6:46
Sonali Phogat Death Case: PA Sudhir confesses, 'There was no shooting in Goa'
Delhi Police arrests woman drug peddler
Villagers in flood-hit Bhagalpur, Bihar use makeshift boat to reach hospital
CM Yogi offers prayers at Devi Patan Temple in UP