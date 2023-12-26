trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702945
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar Congress to hold crucial meet in Delhi today

|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Bihar Congress leaders are going to hold important meet in Delhi today. Many known political leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge are going to participate in this meeting. Know in detail in this report what is the purpose of this meeting and who will be involved during it?

All Videos

Ronit Roy and Wife Neelam Celebrating Two Decades of Love Renew Vows in Blissful Goa Ceremony
Play Icon0:29
Ronit Roy and Wife Neelam Celebrating Two Decades of Love Renew Vows in Blissful Goa Ceremony
US Army launches airstrike on Iraq
Play Icon1:2
US Army launches airstrike on Iraq
Heavy Fog Disrupts Delhi Flights – Watch Video
Play Icon2:15
Heavy Fog Disrupts Delhi Flights – Watch Video
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Spotted Together at Airport in Chic Outfits
Play Icon0:48
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Spotted Together at Airport in Chic Outfits
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Gear Up for New Year's Eve Celebration in Style
Play Icon0:14
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Gear Up for New Year's Eve Celebration in Style

Trending Videos

Ronit Roy and Wife Neelam Celebrating Two Decades of Love Renew Vows in Blissful Goa Ceremony
play icon0:29
Ronit Roy and Wife Neelam Celebrating Two Decades of Love Renew Vows in Blissful Goa Ceremony
US Army launches airstrike on Iraq
play icon1:2
US Army launches airstrike on Iraq
Heavy Fog Disrupts Delhi Flights – Watch Video
play icon2:15
Heavy Fog Disrupts Delhi Flights – Watch Video
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Spotted Together at Airport in Chic Outfits
play icon0:48
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Spotted Together at Airport in Chic Outfits
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Gear Up for New Year's Eve Celebration in Style
play icon0:14
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Gear Up for New Year's Eve Celebration in Style
bihar congress meeting,nitish kumar in delhi,Congress,Bihar,Bihar Politics,congress meeting in delhi,Bihar news,nitish in delhi,opposition meeting in patna,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,bihar congress,Bihar CM,meeting of bihar congress,bihar congress meeting postponed,india bloc meet in delhi,delhi me bihar congress ki baithak,india meeting in delhi,opposition meeting in bihar,Opposition meeting,Congress meeting,Congress Party,Bihar elections,Zee News,breaking,