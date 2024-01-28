trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714968
Bihar Deputy CM Oath Ceremony: BJP's Samrat Choudhary takes oath as deputy chief minister

|Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Samrat Choudhary Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took oath as CM. Along with him, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. Now the question is arising that who is Samrat Chaudhary, who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

