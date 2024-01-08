trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707534
Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's remarks on Ram Mandir sparks outcry

Jan 08, 2024
Taal Thok Ke: Only 15 days are left for the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. As January 22 approaches, preparations are becoming more intense. The enthusiasm is also increasing. Ram Mandir Trust has been appealing from the first day that only those people who have received invitation should come on 22 January. This appeal is also regarding the arrangements for the inauguration ceremony. That is why people are also ready in their heart that on January 22, they will consider their village and locality as Ayodhya and worship Ramlala. And after that, when convenient, we will travel to Ayodhya.

