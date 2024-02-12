trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720473
Bihar Floor Test: CM Nitish Kumar Arrives in Patna for Crucial Government Floor Test

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Bihar Chief Minister and JDU National President, Nitish Kumar, makes his way to the Bihar Assembly in Patna, gearing up for the pivotal floor test that awaits his government today.

