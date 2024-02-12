trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720580
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar Floor Test: Tejashwi Yadav Opposes New Government, Acknowledges Nitish Kumar's Historic 9 Oaths

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Follow Us
In a significant development during the Bihar Floor Test, Tejashwi Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader, expressed strong opposition to the newly formed government. Yadav publicly voiced his stance, stating, "I stand against this new government." Additionally, he took a moment to acknowledge Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, recognizing his historical feat of taking the oath of office nine times.

All Videos

Bihar Floor Test: Motion to Remove Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary
Play Icon01:42
Bihar Floor Test: Motion to Remove Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary
PM Modi, Sri Lankan President, and Mauritius PM Launch Digital Payments Connectivity
Play Icon00:52
PM Modi, Sri Lankan President, and Mauritius PM Launch Digital Payments Connectivity
PM Modi to Inaugurate Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple on February 14
Play Icon00:31
PM Modi to Inaugurate Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple on February 14
Bihar Floor Test Update: RJD workers protest against Nitish infront of Vidhansabha
Play Icon02:21
Bihar Floor Test Update: RJD workers protest against Nitish infront of Vidhansabha
VIRAL VIDEO: Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart React to Hairstylist's Ujala Experiment
Play Icon00:46
VIRAL VIDEO: Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart React to Hairstylist's Ujala Experiment

Trending Videos

Bihar Floor Test: Motion to Remove Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary
play icon1:42
Bihar Floor Test: Motion to Remove Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary
PM Modi, Sri Lankan President, and Mauritius PM Launch Digital Payments Connectivity
play icon0:52
PM Modi, Sri Lankan President, and Mauritius PM Launch Digital Payments Connectivity
PM Modi to Inaugurate Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple on February 14
play icon0:31
PM Modi to Inaugurate Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple on February 14
Bihar Floor Test Update: RJD workers protest against Nitish infront of Vidhansabha
play icon2:21
Bihar Floor Test Update: RJD workers protest against Nitish infront of Vidhansabha
VIRAL VIDEO: Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart React to Hairstylist's Ujala Experiment
play icon0:46
VIRAL VIDEO: Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart React to Hairstylist's Ujala Experiment