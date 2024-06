videoDetails

Terrorists Open Fire In Jammu Kashmir's Kathua

Sonam | Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 01:48 AM IST

Breaking News: Army encounter begins after terrorist attack in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. Army killed a terrorist. Terrorists are upset with the swearing in of PM Narendra Modi and now a major terrorist attack has taken place in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.