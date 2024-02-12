trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720541
Bihar Floor Test Update: RJD workers protest against Nitish infront of Vidhansabha

|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Bihar Floor Test Breaking: Bihar Assembly proceedings have started. Floor test is going to be held in Bihar shortly. But, till now three MLAs each from JDU and RJD camp have not reached the assembly. While the proceedings are going on in the Assembly, RJD workers created a ruckus outside the Assembly.

