trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674331
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar: Four People Killed As 21 Carriages Of The North East Superfast Train Derailed In Buxar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Four persons have been confirmed dead as three coaches of the North East Superfast train derailed in Buxar’s Bihar district.
Follow Us

All Videos

US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken reaches Israel amid Hamas Conflict
play icon2:29
US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken reaches Israel amid Hamas Conflict
Israel Hamas War: 18000 Indians will be airlifted, Operation Ajay in Israel
play icon1:5
Israel Hamas War: 18000 Indians will be airlifted, Operation Ajay in Israel
Israel-Palestine War: Israel's Lt. Colonel Peter Lerner Confirms Mission To Destroy Hamas
play icon7:49
Israel-Palestine War: Israel's Lt. Colonel Peter Lerner Confirms Mission To Destroy Hamas
Israel Hamas War: Know what is the history of Gaza Strip?
play icon2:10
Israel Hamas War: Know what is the history of Gaza Strip?
PM Modi To Offer Prayers At Uttarakhand's Historic Adi Kailash Temple
play icon3:13
PM Modi To Offer Prayers At Uttarakhand's Historic Adi Kailash Temple

Trending Videos

US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken reaches Israel amid Hamas Conflict
play icon2:29
US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken reaches Israel amid Hamas Conflict
Israel Hamas War: 18000 Indians will be airlifted, Operation Ajay in Israel
play icon1:5
Israel Hamas War: 18000 Indians will be airlifted, Operation Ajay in Israel
Israel-Palestine War: Israel's Lt. Colonel Peter Lerner Confirms Mission To Destroy Hamas
play icon7:49
Israel-Palestine War: Israel's Lt. Colonel Peter Lerner Confirms Mission To Destroy Hamas
Israel Hamas War: Know what is the history of Gaza Strip?
play icon2:10
Israel Hamas War: Know what is the history of Gaza Strip?
PM Modi To Offer Prayers At Uttarakhand's Historic Adi Kailash Temple
play icon3:13
PM Modi To Offer Prayers At Uttarakhand's Historic Adi Kailash Temple