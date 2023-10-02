trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669819
Bihar Government releases caste equation

Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Bihar government has released the caste census figures. In this, the population of '36 percent extremely backward, 27 percent backward class, slightly more than 19 percent scheduled caste and 1.68 percent scheduled tribe' has been mentioned. Bihar government has released the caste census data. In this, the population is stated to be '36 percent extremely backward, 27 percent backward class, slightly more than 19 percent scheduled caste and 1.68 percent scheduled tribe.
