Bihar Government takes action against violence in Sasaram and Nalanda

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

Tremendous violence has been witnessed in Bihar's Nalanda and Sasaram late on Sunday night. There was an uproar in the Bihar Assembly regarding the violence. Know in this report what is the current situation and what action has been taken by the government regarding the violence.