Bihar: Iftar party at Rabri Devi's house after Nitish
Yashwant Bhaskar
Updated:
Apr 09, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
After CM Nitish Kumar in Bihar, there will be Iftar party at Rabri Devi's house today. In the midst of the riots, the BJP has protested by putting up party posters.
All Videos
8:14
Investigation intensifies in Umesh Pal Murder Case
0:28
Congress big meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's house
6:20
Badhir News: Police alert on Amritpal Singh in Punjab
5:44
Another case on Atique Ahmed's family
6:4
Bandipur Tiger Reserve: Project Tiger completes 50 years
8:14
Investigation intensifies in Umesh Pal Murder Case
0:28
Congress big meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's house
6:20
Badhir News: Police alert on Amritpal Singh in Punjab
5:44
Another case on Atique Ahmed's family
6:4
Bandipur Tiger Reserve: Project Tiger completes 50 years
Tejashwi Yadav,tejashwi yadav iftar party,RJD Iftar party,Iftar party,tejashwi yadav news,nitish kumar iftar party,tejashwi yadav latest news,Bihar news,Bihar,Tejaswi Yadav,iftar party rjd,Patna Iftar party,jdu iftar party,tejashwi yadav video,cm nitish kumar iftar party,nitish kumar in iftar party,tejashwi yadav speech,nitish iftar party,iftar party nitish kumar,tejashwi yadav in iftar party,nitish kumar hosts iftar party,iftar party rjd news,