Bihar MLAs Arrive in Patna for NDA Government's Floor Test

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Today, the fate of the NDA government in Bihar hangs in the balance as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to present a confidence motion in the Assembly on the 15th day of its formation. Following the CM's statement, legislators will engage in voting, expressing their support or opposition. The budget session of the Assembly, commencing at 11 AM with the Speaker's address, precedes this crucial floor test. At 11:30 AM, the Governor will address the Central Hall of the Assembly.

Trending Videos

News 25: 'CAA is to persecute Muslims', says Owaisi
News 25: 'CAA is to persecute Muslims', says Owaisi
India-Qatar Relation: Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to meet Indians returned from Qatar
India-Qatar Relation: Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to meet Indians returned from Qatar
Bihar Politics: Cops visit Tejashwi Yadav's residence ahead of Floor Test
Bihar Politics: Cops visit Tejashwi Yadav's residence ahead of Floor Test
Kisan Andolan: Punjab-Haryana border sealed ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march
Kisan Andolan: Punjab-Haryana border sealed ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march
India-Qatar Row: Qatar court releases 8 former Indian Navy personnel, 7 back in India
India-Qatar Row: Qatar court releases 8 former Indian Navy personnel, 7 back in India