Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2799075https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/top-25-todays-top-news-headlines-2799075.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Top 25: Today's Top News Headlines

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Flood warning in many districts of Bihar... High alert issued on the India-Nepal border in Bagaha... Monitoring in Gandak Barrage after release of 5 lakh cusecs of water from Dev Ghat of Nepal...

All Videos

DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
Play Icon04:58
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
Play Icon02:08
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
Play Icon04:06
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA: Himachal - Left Parties Plan Peace March on Outsider Issue
Play Icon04:10
DNA: Himachal - Left Parties Plan Peace March on Outsider Issue
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
Play Icon06:03
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!

Trending Videos

DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
play icon4:58
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
play icon2:8
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
play icon4:6
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA: Himachal - Left Parties Plan Peace March on Outsider Issue
play icon4:10
DNA: Himachal - Left Parties Plan Peace March on Outsider Issue
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
play icon6:3
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!