Mystery of fort surrounded by white snakes

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 08:22 AM IST

This fort in Ajmer, Rajasthan is situated on a hill. Baldevgarh Fort was built by Alghuraiji, son of the Amer King. There are stories of a huge treasure in the fort. Treasure buried in tunnels and underground. White snakes protect the wealth.