Delhi: Heavy police deployment at Shahi Idgah

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

Security is tight at Eidgah in Delhi. Paramilitary forces deployed for Friday prayers. Crowd was gathered yesterday by spreading rumours. Rumours were spread through fake messages. Crowd created ruckus at Eidgah yesterday. Administration is on alert after yesterday's incident. This ruckus in front of the mosque is after prayers at Delhi Shahi Eidgah...