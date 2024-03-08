NewsVideos
Bihar MLC Election: Rabri Devi likely to be RJD candidates for MLC election

|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Bihar MLC Election: Candidates for the grand alliance for Bihar Legislative Council are yet to be announced on four seats. But the names of former CM Rabri Devi and former minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui are considered fixed as RJD candidates.

