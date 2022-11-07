NewsVideos

Bihar: Monks organise special prayer ceremony for world peace in Bodh Gaya

|Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
Buddhist monks of the Mahabodhi temple of Bodh Gaya organised special prayer ceremony for world peace on November 06. People gathered in large numbers at the ceremony.

Tourism: Miyar valley in Lahaul Spiti witnesses fresh snowfall
UP: Income Tax, GST department conducts raid at garment factory in Noida
Dev Deepawali 2022: Ghats light up ahead of Dev Deepawali in Varanasi
Research finds poor health outcomes related to substance use disorders
Beti Bachao: Doctor waives off hospital charges for birth of every girl child in his hospital
