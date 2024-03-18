NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: Danger of rebellion in Bihar-Maharashtra? , Raajneeti

Sonam|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: In Bihar, some time ago, somehow the matter was resolved in NDA but in I.N.D.I.A Alliance, the issue of seats is still stuck. On the other hand, there is Maharashtra where from NDA to I.N.D.I.A, Till now both of them have not finalised seat sharing. There will be serious discussion on this in Show Raajneeti We have two guests with us. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala and Anil Yadav from Congress.

All Videos

DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
Play Icon13:56
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
Is recitation of Hanuman Chalisa illegal? , Hanuman Chalisa vs Namaz Controversy | Your Question Bengaluru
Play Icon25:51
Is recitation of Hanuman Chalisa illegal? , Hanuman Chalisa vs Namaz Controversy | Your Question Bengaluru
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi's 'shakti remark' triggers row
Play Icon35:28
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi's 'shakti remark' triggers row
Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: SBI must provide full details on electoral bonds without bias
Play Icon02:44
Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: SBI must provide full details on electoral bonds without bias
Lok Sabha Election 2024: CM Yogi Visit Delhi for Lok Sabha candidates discussion
Play Icon02:23
Lok Sabha Election 2024: CM Yogi Visit Delhi for Lok Sabha candidates discussion

Trending Videos

DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
play icon13:56
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
Is recitation of Hanuman Chalisa illegal? , Hanuman Chalisa vs Namaz Controversy | Your Question Bengaluru
play icon25:51
Is recitation of Hanuman Chalisa illegal? , Hanuman Chalisa vs Namaz Controversy | Your Question Bengaluru
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi's 'shakti remark' triggers row
play icon35:28
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi's 'shakti remark' triggers row
Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: SBI must provide full details on electoral bonds without bias
play icon2:44
Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: SBI must provide full details on electoral bonds without bias
Lok Sabha Election 2024: CM Yogi Visit Delhi for Lok Sabha candidates discussion
play icon2:23
Lok Sabha Election 2024: CM Yogi Visit Delhi for Lok Sabha candidates discussion