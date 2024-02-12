trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720673
Bihar News: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote

Sonam|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
Bihar Vidhansabha Floor Test Update: Voting was conducted in the House after the request of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. 129 votes were cast in support of the ruling party. The grand alliance including RJD adopted the path of walkout. In this way Chief Minister Nitish Kumar passed the floor test. Bihar government will be expanded on 19th February.

