Bihar's Ashirwad Gold Loan Back witnesses case of loot

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
As per latest reports, case of robbery has come to light from Bihar. It is being told that the miscreants have carried out this robbery with the help of weapons. After the robbery, the miscreants managed to escape with 5 kg of gold and Rs 2 lakh in cash was also looted.

All Videos

Coronavirus Update: Centre Issues Advisory to States for COVID-19 cases
Play Icon8:43
Coronavirus Update: Centre Issues Advisory to States for COVID-19 cases
Know TOP 25 Morning News of the day | 19th December 2023
Play Icon2:50
Know TOP 25 Morning News of the day | 19th December 2023
Kashmir Snowfall Update: Gulmarg Covered In Blanket Of Snow
Play Icon2:15
Kashmir Snowfall Update: Gulmarg Covered In Blanket Of Snow
Opposition to hold important meet at Mallikarjun Kharge's House today
Play Icon5:59
Opposition to hold important meet at Mallikarjun Kharge's House today
Kerala records rapid surge in COVID Cases in last 24 hours
Play Icon0:56
Kerala records rapid surge in COVID Cases in last 24 hours

Trending Videos

