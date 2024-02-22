trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723728
Bihar News: Tejashwi's big allegation on Nitish Kumar

|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Bihar Breaking: Former Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav has made a big allegation against CM Nitish Kumar. He said that Nitish Kumar wants to dissolve the assembly. This entire deal has been done under the alliance with NDA. He said that there is no such thing as governance left in Bihar, there is a huge gap of distrust between BJP and JDU, that is why cabinet expansion has not taken place in Bihar for the last one month.

PM Modi At 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Temples Are Symbols Of Our Culture And Knowledge
Play Icon00:54
PM Modi At 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Temples Are Symbols Of Our Culture And Knowledge
PM MODI ROAD SHOW: Road show of Prime Minister Modi in Mehsana, Gujarat
Play Icon05:49
PM MODI ROAD SHOW: Road show of Prime Minister Modi in Mehsana, Gujarat
VIRAL VIDEO: Range Rover Speeds Through Noida, Occupants Shower Cash, Police Responds
Play Icon00:23
VIRAL VIDEO: Range Rover Speeds Through Noida, Occupants Shower Cash, Police Responds
VIRAL VIDEO: Shubman Gill Sparks Amazement as He Encourages Fan with Study Advice
Play Icon00:16
VIRAL VIDEO: Shubman Gill Sparks Amazement as He Encourages Fan with Study Advice
Major action against Congress MLA Maman Khan in Nuh violence case
Play Icon02:25
Major action against Congress MLA Maman Khan in Nuh violence case

