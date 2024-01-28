trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714963
Bihar Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister

|Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony: Oath Ceremony for the new government of Bihar has started. Nitish Kumar took oath as CM. Along with him, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Congress's statement on Nitish Kumar's resignation
Congress's statement on Nitish Kumar's resignation
Nitish Kumar submitted resignation to the Governor
Nitish Kumar submitted resignation to the Governor
Nitish Kumar will resign soon
Nitish Kumar will resign soon
Accident happened in Kalka ji temple during Jagran
Accident happened in Kalka ji temple during Jagran
B Praak..a big accident happened in Kalkaji temple.
B Praak..a big accident happened in Kalkaji temple.

