trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714665
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar Political Crisis: Amit Shah to arrive in Bihar tomorrow

Sonam|Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 06:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Bihar Political Crisis Update: Big news of this time from Bihar. According to the source, Amit Shah can reach Patna tomorrow. Home Minister Shah can attend BJP meeting and can also attend the oath taking ceremony. The stir has intensified outside the Raj Bhavan in Patna. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will resign today and stake claim to form the government with a new alliance.

All Videos

Chirag Paswan came to meet Amit Shah
Play Icon3:27
Chirag Paswan came to meet Amit Shah
Nitish Kumar may get a letter of support today!
Play Icon4:27
Nitish Kumar may get a letter of support today!
25 crore offer to AAP MLAs - Kejriwal's big claim
Play Icon2:28
25 crore offer to AAP MLAs - Kejriwal's big claim
What will happen in Bihar now?
Play Icon3:54
What will happen in Bihar now?
Donation of Rs 3.5 crores to Ram Lalla so far in Ayodhya
Play Icon1:38
Donation of Rs 3.5 crores to Ram Lalla so far in Ayodhya

Trending Videos

Chirag Paswan came to meet Amit Shah
play icon3:27
Chirag Paswan came to meet Amit Shah
Nitish Kumar may get a letter of support today!
play icon4:27
Nitish Kumar may get a letter of support today!
25 crore offer to AAP MLAs - Kejriwal's big claim
play icon2:28
25 crore offer to AAP MLAs - Kejriwal's big claim
What will happen in Bihar now?
play icon3:54
What will happen in Bihar now?
Donation of Rs 3.5 crores to Ram Lalla so far in Ayodhya
play icon1:38
Donation of Rs 3.5 crores to Ram Lalla so far in Ayodhya