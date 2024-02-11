trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720342
Bihar Political Crisis: Congress-BJP MLAs left for Patna

|Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
Big news is coming on Bihar floor. Congress MLA from Hyderabad has left for Patna. The news is quoted from sources. Congress MLA will reach Tejashwi's residence. On the other hand, BJP MLAs have also left for Patna.

