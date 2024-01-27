trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714721
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar Likely to Take Oath on Sunday

Sonam|Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
A big meeting was held at Jitan Ram Manjhi's residence. It is believed that there is a tight fight between Nitish and Lalu. There is no final decision on whether the grand alliance government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar will continue or fall.

Taal Thok Ke: Who is responsible for Bihar Political Crisis?
Taal Thok Ke: Who is responsible for Bihar Political Crisis?
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar not to resign today
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar not to resign today
Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Family
Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Family
Bihar Political Crisis: Amit Shah to arrive in Bihar tomorrow
Bihar Political Crisis: Amit Shah to arrive in Bihar tomorrow
Chirag Paswan came to meet Amit Shah
Chirag Paswan came to meet Amit Shah

