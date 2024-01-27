trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714539
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar may resign today!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
After the break of alliance in Bihar, political turmoil has intensified. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar decided to join BJP's NDA. According to sources, talks have been reached between BJP and JDU. It is believed that Nitish Kumar can take oath tomorrow

