trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723794
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish planning to dissolve Bihar assembl, says Tejashwi

Sonam|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Follow Us
RJD leader and former Deputy CM from Bihar Tejashwi Yadav has made a big allegation against Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi has said that Nitish Kumar wants to dissolve the assembly. Under which Nitish has a deal with NDA. According to Tejashwi, there is no such thing as governance left in Bihar. There is a huge gap of distrust between BJP and JDU. Cabinet expansion has not taken place in Bihar for last one month.

All Videos

Gulmarg Avalanche : Two foreigners missing in Jammu and Kashmir
Play Icon08:17
Gulmarg Avalanche : Two foreigners missing in Jammu and Kashmir
VIRAL VIDEO: Gargi College Principal Steals Show At Delhi University Fest With Ramp Walk and Dance
Play Icon00:25
VIRAL VIDEO: Gargi College Principal Steals Show At Delhi University Fest With Ramp Walk and Dance
Farmers Protest On Railway Track In Yamunanagar, Haryana
Play Icon00:38
Farmers Protest On Railway Track In Yamunanagar, Haryana
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 22nd Feb 2024
Play Icon06:25
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 22nd Feb 2024
Farmer Protest: Rakesh Tikait Addresses Discusses Incidents At Punjab Borders And MSP Law
Play Icon00:55
Farmer Protest: Rakesh Tikait Addresses Discusses Incidents At Punjab Borders And MSP Law

Trending Videos

Gulmarg Avalanche : Two foreigners missing in Jammu and Kashmir
play icon8:17
Gulmarg Avalanche : Two foreigners missing in Jammu and Kashmir
VIRAL VIDEO: Gargi College Principal Steals Show At Delhi University Fest With Ramp Walk and Dance
play icon0:25
VIRAL VIDEO: Gargi College Principal Steals Show At Delhi University Fest With Ramp Walk and Dance
Farmers Protest On Railway Track In Yamunanagar, Haryana
play icon0:38
Farmers Protest On Railway Track In Yamunanagar, Haryana
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 22nd Feb 2024
play icon6:25
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 22nd Feb 2024
Farmer Protest: Rakesh Tikait Addresses Discusses Incidents At Punjab Borders And MSP Law
play icon0:55
Farmer Protest: Rakesh Tikait Addresses Discusses Incidents At Punjab Borders And MSP Law