Bihar Political Crisis: Will Nitish Kumar Join NDA?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
Nitish Kumar Alliance With BJP News: Nitish Kumar's video is going viral. The breakup of the alliance of RJD and JDU in Bihar is almost certain. Nitish Kumar is going to join NDA once again. Now Nitish Kumar will form the government in Bihar with BJP. However, CM Nitish Kumar has not yet resigned from the post of Chief Minister. If Nitish Kumar wants to form a government with BJP, he will first have to submit his resignation to the Governor.

Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar set to dump RJD?
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar set to dump RJD?
RJD calls high level meeting amid Bihar Political Crisis
RJD calls high level meeting amid Bihar Political Crisis
ASI's Survey Report Says a Large Hindu Temple Existed Under the Gyanvapi Mosque
ASI's Survey Report Says a Large Hindu Temple Existed Under the Gyanvapi Mosque
'Doors are open..' says Sushil Modi on Bihar Political Crisis
'Doors are open..' says Sushil Modi on Bihar Political Crisis
Chirag Paswan action amid Bihar Political Crisis
Chirag Paswan action amid Bihar Political Crisis

