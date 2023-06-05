NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar Pull Collapse: Under-construction bridge collapses again in Bhagalpur, incident happened for the second time in a year

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Bihar Pull Collapse: Once again a bridge under construction has collapsed in Bhagalpur, Bihar. This incident has happened for the second time in a year. Many questions are being raised on the Nitish government regarding this.

All Videos

Odisha train accident: Indian Railways starts running passenger trains
1:7
Odisha train accident: Indian Railways starts running passenger trains
Today the secret will be revealed, the truth will come out! Zee News's big investigation on Ground Zero
7:6
Today the secret will be revealed, the truth will come out! Zee News's big investigation on Ground Zero
Astrology Guru: Know when is Sankasht Chaturthi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
3:13
Astrology Guru: Know when is Sankasht Chaturthi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Board's clear denial of over speeding, 'the train was running at a speed of 128 KM'
6:18
Board's clear denial of over speeding, 'the train was running at a speed of 128 KM'
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
5:32
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign

Trending Videos

1:7
Odisha train accident: Indian Railways starts running passenger trains
7:6
Today the secret will be revealed, the truth will come out! Zee News's big investigation on Ground Zero
3:13
Astrology Guru: Know when is Sankasht Chaturthi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
6:18
Board's clear denial of over speeding, 'the train was running at a speed of 128 KM'
5:32
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
bihar pull collapse,Bhagalpur,bhagalpur ganga bridge,bhagalpur ganga bridge collapse,bhagalpur ganga bridge project,bhagalpur ganga bridge news today,bhagalpur ganga bridge news,Nitish Kumar,Nitish kumar news,nitish kumar bridge,bridge collapse in bhagalpur,Bihar bridge collapse,Bridge collapse,bihar bridge collapsed,bridge collapsed,sattarghat bridge collapse bihar,bihar bridge collapses,bridge collapses in bihar,sattarghat bridge collapse,CM Nitish Kumar,