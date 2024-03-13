NewsVideos
Bihar Seat Sharing Breaking: Big news on seat sharing in Bihar

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Bihar Seat Sharing: Big news is coming on seat sharing in Bihar. Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tabde said that the distribution of seats will be done in the next 24 hours, the picture will be clear by tomorrow. It was believed that seat sharing was stuck in Bihar due to both the factions of LJP.

