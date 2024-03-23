Advertisement
Bihar Seat Sharing: RJD agreed to give 6 seats to Congress - Sources

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Bihar Seat Sharing: There was still suspense regarding seat sharing in Bihar. But, now there has been talk of seat sharing among the parties of the Indian alliance for Bihar, which has 40 Lok Sabha seats. Soon an official announcement will be made regarding seat sharing between RJD and Congress.

