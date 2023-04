videoDetails

Bihar Violence: Peace should be restored at all costs says Bihar Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 07:42 PM IST

Firing and bombing is going on for two days in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani said in a press conference that the Chief Minister has given instructions and action will be taken against the culprits.