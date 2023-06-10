NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar's BJP President's controversial comment, said - Rahul Gandhi's beard like Laden's

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Bihar Politics: Samrat Chaudhary said that he considers Rahul Gandhi politically a child for 50 years. What more can be said to a man who is 50 years old and does not have political intelligence

All Videos

Bengal: Violence over nomination for panchayat elections in Murshidabad, atmosphere of tension in the area
1:32
Bengal: Violence over nomination for panchayat elections in Murshidabad, atmosphere of tension in the area
Sharad Pawar Announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP Working Presidents
1:17
Sharad Pawar Announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP Working Presidents
Who is plotting against Baba Bageshwar? Baba warned the opponents
7:31
Who is plotting against Baba Bageshwar? Baba warned the opponents
Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van
3:13
Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van
Boris Johnson resigns from the post of MP, will be punished for misleading the Parliament!
5:30
Boris Johnson resigns from the post of MP, will be punished for misleading the Parliament!

Trending Videos

1:32
Bengal: Violence over nomination for panchayat elections in Murshidabad, atmosphere of tension in the area
1:17
Sharad Pawar Announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP Working Presidents
7:31
Who is plotting against Baba Bageshwar? Baba warned the opponents
3:13
Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van
5:30
Boris Johnson resigns from the post of MP, will be punished for misleading the Parliament!
samrat chaudhary bihar minister,Samrat Chaudhary,Rahul Gandhi,Osama bin Laden,osama,rahul gandhi cambridge video,Rahul Gandhi live,Rahul Gandhi speech,rahul gandhi new look,rahul gandhi on adani,rahul gandhi cambridge,rahul gandhi today video,rahul gandhi latest news hindi,Rahul gandhi cambridge speech,rahul gandhi latest speech news,rahul gandhi cambridge interview,rahul gandhi questions indian army,