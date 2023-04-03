NewsVideos
Bihar's Sasaram faces one more Bomb Blast

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Another Bomb blast has been reported in Bihar's Sasaram. During the bomb blast, target was done on a wall. Know what is the current situation.

