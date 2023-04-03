हिन्दी
videoDetails
Bihar's Sasaram faces one more Bomb Blast
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 03, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Another Bomb blast has been reported in Bihar's Sasaram. During the bomb blast, target was done on a wall. Know what is the current situation.
Bihar violence,bihar violence today,bihar violence news,bihar violence viral video,bihar violence ram navami,Nalanda,nalanda news,nalanda violence,nalanda violence video,nalanda violence news,sasaram news,sasaram news today,sasaram ka news,sasaram violence,sasaram violence video,sasaram violence news,sasaram violence today,sasaram violence reason,violence,violence in bihar,violence in bihar nalanda,Zee News,Hindi News,Namaste India,Ram Navami,