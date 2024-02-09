trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719754
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bike Borne Thieves Loot 8 Lakh Rupees From Microfinance Bank In Gaya, Bihar

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
Follow Us
In Gaya, Bihar, four individuals on bikes targeted and looted over 8 lakh rupees from the Utkarsh Microfinance Bank in the Khijrasrai area. The incident is under investigation, and heightened security measures are in place to track down the culprits and ensure community safety

All Videos

Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Detained By Police In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon00:31
Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Detained By Police In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand News: Ajay seriously injured in Haldwani violence
Play Icon04:56
Uttarakhand News: Ajay seriously injured in Haldwani violence
Tamil Nadu Fire: One Injured as Fire Erupts at Coimbatore Factory; Firefighters on Scene
Play Icon00:47
 Tamil Nadu Fire: One Injured as Fire Erupts at Coimbatore Factory; Firefighters on Scene
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Police man injured in Haldwani Violence
Play Icon02:01
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Police man injured in Haldwani Violence
Chief Secretary Radha Raturi makes huge statement on Haldwani Violence
Play Icon06:35
Chief Secretary Radha Raturi makes huge statement on Haldwani Violence

Trending Videos

Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Detained By Police In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh
play icon0:31
Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Detained By Police In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand News: Ajay seriously injured in Haldwani violence
play icon4:56
Uttarakhand News: Ajay seriously injured in Haldwani violence
Tamil Nadu Fire: One Injured as Fire Erupts at Coimbatore Factory; Firefighters on Scene
play icon0:47
Tamil Nadu Fire: One Injured as Fire Erupts at Coimbatore Factory; Firefighters on Scene
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Police man injured in Haldwani Violence
play icon2:1
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Police man injured in Haldwani Violence
Chief Secretary Radha Raturi makes huge statement on Haldwani Violence
play icon6:35
Chief Secretary Radha Raturi makes huge statement on Haldwani Violence