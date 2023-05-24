NewsVideos
Bilateral talks between PM Modi and Anthony Albanese begin in Sydney

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of Australia. Meanwhile, bilateral talks have started between PM Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney. In this dialogue, the Prime Ministers of both the countries will hold talks on many important issues.

