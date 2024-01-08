trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707299
Bilkis Bano case: SC delivers huge verdict in Bilkis Bano case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
The Supreme Court has given a big verdict in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and has canceled the order of premature release of the culprits.

