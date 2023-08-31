trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656179
Billions of rupees 'black business' in Adani Group's shares? Big disclosure of OCCRP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Eight months after the Hindenburg Report, now another bomb has exploded on the Adani Group. Organization of investigative journalists from around the world, Organized Crime And Corruption Reporting Project..OCCRP has made many revelations by releasing a report on the game of shares in Adani Group. By the way, these revelations are similar to the Hindenburg Report. It has been said in the report that the price of shares has been wrongly increased. And for this people associated with Adani Group have invested illegally in companies of Adani Group by forming companies abroad.
