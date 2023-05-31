NewsVideos
Meet Bimal Patel, The Architect Of The New Parliament, Has Also Worked on Kashi Vishwanath and Puri Temple

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
The new Parliament building, spanning an impressive 64,500 square meters, exudes a sense of grandeur and befits India’s position as a seat of power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the building today, which coincided with the anniversary of his nine years in power. The event held historic significance as it also witnessed the installation of the ‘sengol’ in the new Lok Sabha chamber.

