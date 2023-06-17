NewsVideos
Biparjoy: After Gujarat, danger looms over Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
After Gujarat, Biparjoy turned to Rajasthan. Today the effect of the storm can be seen in Rajasthan. It rained in many districts on Friday evening. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert.

