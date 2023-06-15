NewsVideos
Biparjoy Cyclone Makes A Landfall In Gujarat, Heavy Rainfall And Storm Lashes Over the Coastal Cities

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy has hit Gujarat coast battering the region with heavy rains and powerful winds over 100 kmph. Several columns of Army, Navy and NDRF teams are on alert to tackle the situation. Over 1 lakh people have been shifted to safer locations.

